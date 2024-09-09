AdventHealth lines up freestanding ER near Ocoee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth has proposed a new freestanding ER near Ocoee.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system filed with Orange County to amend the preliminary site plan at 7480 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The system is seeking to change it to allow for a 13,500-square-foot freestanding emergency room.

Currently, the 1.61-acre property is home to an 8,241-square-foot Hook & Reel restaurant. Vermuri LLC is listed as the current property owner, and a contact was not listed on the application.

