AdventHealth opens new medical facility at former Holy Land site in Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in the Millennia area have a new place to go for emergency treatment.

AdventHealth’s newest emergency room is now open and taking patients.

The state-of-the-art facility is on Conroy Road and Vineland.

It’s on the site of the former Holy Land Experience attraction.

Channel 9 was there last month for the official opening ceremony of the location.

The 19,000-square-foot facility has 24 patient rooms and is fully equipped to offer any emergency room service.

