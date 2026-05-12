AdventHealth University adds three new health care degree programs

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth University is adding three new degree programs designed to help meet growing health care workforce needs.

The new programs will begin in the fall 2026 term, university officials said.

The new offerings include a Master of Arts in Clinical Ministry, a dual Master of Science in Nursing/Master of Healthcare Administration degree and an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences-to-Doctor of Physical Therapy pathway.

A minor in Applied Data Analytics will also be available to students.

“Students come here seeking to discover their purpose and fulfill their calling to serve others,” said C. Josef Ghosn, president of AdventHealth University. “What they find is an education that connects their passion to real community need.”

The online Clinical Ministry degree can be completed in as little as 12 to 15 months. University officials said it is designed for professionals in social work, mental health or nursing who want to add spiritual care to their practice.

The online dual degree in nursing and health care administration can be completed in six trimesters and is aimed at nurses interested in leadership roles.

The new physical therapy pathway will allow students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences while pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in six years.

University officials said the pathway comes as the American Physical Therapy Association projects a fluctuating shortfall of physical therapists through 2037.

Students can learn more or apply through AdventHealth University. The university will also hold a summer open house in Orlando on June 10.

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