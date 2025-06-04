Advocates push for override of governor’s veto on repealing ‘free kill’ law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Advocates are pushing state lawmakers to override Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of a bill to repeal the state’s so-called ‘free kill’ law.

The bill would have repealed the controversial law that blocks some families from suing if they lose a loved one to medical negligence.

One of those protesting the veto was Daryl Perritt, whose son died from a blood clot six months ago. He blames the doctors and hospital, as well as the state.

"Because of this law, I can’t require, demand or get any answer as to why they waited nearly four days to perform that surgery. Had they performed the surgery in the first 24 hours or 48 hours, he would be here with me today," Perritt.

He and others have fought to have it repealed, and they came close when the Legislature voted in favor of getting rid of the 30-year-old law.

But DeSantis vetoed it last week, saying it would increase hiring costs for Floridians and make it harder to hire and retain doctors in the state.

But that hasn’t stopped Perritt‘s fight. It fueled it.

He spent thousands of dollars on billboards calling out DeSantis and lawmakers who don’t support a repeal.

The hope is that the Legislature will override the veto. It will take a two-thirds vote in the State House and Senate to do so.

Lawmakers have said a veto is up for discussion. They think there may be enough votes in the House but not the Senate.

Lawmakers are back in Tallahassee, working on the budget.

Perritt will be meeting with lawmakers to tell them how important an override will be.

“I don’t need money. I need my son. And since I can’t have my son, I need answers. That’s all. I just need answers to why my son is dead. I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” he said.

