Advocates say more foster families needed in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report says only 66 families got their foster license in Orange, Osceola, Brevard, and Seminole counties this year. Foster care advocates want to see that number triple.

The annual report released by Family Partnerships of Central Florida is the first report since the organization expanded from Brevard to also oversee care in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

According to Family Partnerships of Central Florida, they currently have 698 children in licensed foster homes across the region.

The report says caseworkers with Family Partnerships of Central Florida have helped 9,459 children stay with their families through in-home and out-of-home prevention and diversion programs.

The organization’s mission is to “protect children, strengthen families and change lives.” Foster parents play an essential role.

However, across Brevard, Osceola, Orange and Seminole there are just 441 foster homes, and according to the report only 66 new families got their license this year.

“I really want to see that double and triple,” said Phil Scarpelli, President and CEO of Family Partnerships of Central Florida.

Scarpelli told Chanel 9 he has noticed a decline in foster homes over the last several years.

“I think there’s a significant post-COVID factor that really has impacted people’s decisions about what they are able to do and what they can commit to do. I think there’s a lot of other challenges for mainstream America that really impedes that,” said Scarpelli.

Scarpelli says the organization is focused on the recruitment and retention of foster parents as well as making sure they receive the support they need.

“Florida continues to grow tremendously- that means more children potentially needing assistance with safe homes and loving families. Last year, the FPOCF team met that challenge in a big way, protecting children, strengthening families and changing lives across our region,” said Scarpelli.

You can learn more about how to become a licensed foster parent here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group