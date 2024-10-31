After Milton: WFTV looks back at the 2024 Hurricane Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Hurricane Season has been a daunting one for The Sunshine State and certainly one to remember.

First, in August, Debby reigned devastation down across the Big Bend region near Steinhatchee, Florida.

Then came the one, two punch.

In late September, Helene caused widespread destruction across Florida, also making landfall in the Big Bend. Helene’s tidal surge also cause massive flooding on the Florida’ west coast, with parts of Tampa getting hit hard.

Less than two weeks later, Central Florida was hit with a devastating blow by Hurricane Milton.

Throughout the storms, WFTV’s team of Certified Meteorologists were hand keeping viewers informed and safe.

“After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special” will look back at the 2024 Hurricane Season and will share with viewers what this season taught us here at Eyewitness News so you can be more prepared for the next hurricane.

The special will break down where the storms hit, the damage they caused as well as things like tips on how best to prepare and how to help kids feel comfortable during the storm.

“After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special” will air on Channel 9 WFTV on Sunday Nov. 3 from 7-8 p.m.

