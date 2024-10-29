Orlando officials outline storm debris collection process post-Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando said it might take up to 60 days for city crews and contractors to clear all of the storm debris left by Hurricane Milton.

The city said crews cleared over 20 million pounds of debris as of Monday.

Residents will see different trucks collecting different items:

Contractors are collecting only clean yard debris, no bags or bundles.

City trucks are collecting bags and small yard waste bundles.

City claw trucks are collecting large piles of household items.

The city urges residents to place debris at the edge of their property before the curb, not in the street or blocking sidewalks.

Residents should also separate debris into the following piles:

Bagged or bundled yard waste: Smaller vegetation, such as leaves and twigs

Large vegetation: Tree stumps, large branches, etc., that could not be bagged or bundled

Construction debris: Building materials such as fencing, roofing, lumber, drywall, carpet, furniture, mattresses, etc.

Appliances: Refrigerators (remove all food and remove or secure doors), washers, dryers, freezers, water heaters, etc.

