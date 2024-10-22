Hurricane Milton residential debris drop-off sites across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As piles of debris are left on the side of the road throughout Central Flordia, residents can drop off vegetative debris at local drop-off sites.
Orange County
Orange County officials are extending access to residential drop-off sites for debris from Hurricane Milton.
The sites will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, residents must present a valid driver’s license, utility bill, or other official document verifying Orange County residency.
Vegetative debris drop-off
Three designated drop-off sites will continue to accept non-commercial yard waste, including leaves, branches, and other natural debris. The sites are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sites include:
- Conway Water Treatment Plant – 3590 Manatee Street, Orlando, FL 32822
- Harrell Road – 8503 Trevarthon Road, Orlando, FL 32817
- Zellwood Maintenance Unit – 3500 Golden Gem Road, Apopka, FL 32712
Flagler County
Officials said unincorporated areas of Flagler County may start to see Hurricane Milton vegetative debris pickup as early as Monday, Oct. 21.
Work is scheduled to begin in the publicly maintained right-of-ways along the John Anderson and Old Kings Road corridors.
Officials said the plan is to pick up vegetative materials in the eastern areas of the county—coastal and inland—and work westward.
Volusia County
City officials said debris removal contractors have arrived and begun hauling storm debris away.
The debris should be separated into different piles:
- Vegetative: leaves, branches, and cut trees
- Construction: carpet, furniture, fences, drywall
- Appliances and White Goods: refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, stoves
All Volusia County residents can take vegetative debris to the Volusia County landfill on Tomoka Farms Road.
The landfill is open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
