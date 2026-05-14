32 dogs saved in Escambia County animal hoarding rescue operation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Escambia County Animal Welfare rescued 32 dogs from a recent animal hoarding case, county officials announced.

Officials said animal welfare officers recognized that an individual was struggling to care for the dogs after falling on hard times.

Officers worked with shelter staff to create a plan to remove and care for the dogs. Because the dogs had not received veterinary care for some time, officials said the team decided it would not be safe to immediately bring them to the county shelter and risk exposing other animals.

Escambia County Animal Welfare Rescues 32 Dogs Recovered in Animal Hoarding Case

Animal Welfare Officers and shelter staff then worked with Escambia County Administration and the Facilities Department to find a temporary emergency shelter.

An empty building was located at the Perdido Landfill, and Animal Welfare coordinated with the Waste Services Department to temporarily house the dogs there.

“I’m so proud of our team for their hard work and willingness to go above and beyond on this case,” Animal Welfare Director John Robinson said. “This rescue was a team effort that highlights the importance of planning and coordination between multiple agencies.”

The dogs have started receiving treatment from Animal Welfare’s veterinary team, including vaccines and parasite prevention.

The Pensacola Humane Society will assist with spay and neuter surgeries.

Officials said the dogs will soon be available for adoption.

“I’m glad that the quick, professional response by our team, county departments, and community partners has resulted in a second chance for these dogs,” Robinson said.

More information about Escambia County Animal Welfare is available through the county’s website.

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