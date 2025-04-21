Aguadilla shines as a coastal beacon for travelers to Puerto Rico

Channel 9 is spotlighting stories of community before the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival this Sunday.

Channel 9 anchor Kirstin Delgado is sharing what Aguadilla has to offer.

The city of Aguadilla is two hours west of San Juan.

It’s known for its location bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, making for great surfing on its famous “Crash Boat Beach.”

The city of roughly 60,000 people is currentlyThe city will be one of many featured during the Florida Puerto Rican Parade, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. celebrating its 250th anniversary.

Aguadilla is also home to the University of Puerto Rico.

The city will be one of many featured during the Florida Puerto Rican Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

WFTV will have live team coverage of the parade in downtown Orlando.is currently

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group