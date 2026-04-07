AI prank using fake crime videos triggers real police responses in Florida

, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies are alerting the public about a new AI prank that causes genuine police reactions through fake videos of crimes.

Authorities report that the trend centers on so-called “deepfake” AI videos, which falsely depict crimes in progress. In at least two cases — including a local report — officers were contacted by people asserting they had witnessed a crime and presented with highly convincing video footage.

In one instance, a person showed an officer a video that seemed to depict someone breaking into the officer’s squad car. The officer reacted quickly and responded, only to later find out the video was fake, generated with AI from a photo of the vehicle.

Officials state that the prank is not harmless. In a popular TikTok video, a deputy from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is shown with his hand on his holster, ready to respond to what he thought was an ongoing crime.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the public, warning that anyone who engages in pranks involving law enforcement could be subject to criminal charges for filing false reports.

“Using AI to spread misinformation isn’t entertainment. In fact, it can be a crime,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities highlight that, although these incidents are not yet widespread, they are addressing the issue earnestly and aim to prevent the trend from worsening.

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