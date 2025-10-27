Airbnb expands anti-party AI to out-smart rule breakers for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Airbnb is deploying advanced anti-party technology this Halloween, marking the fifth year of its efforts to reduce unauthorized parties.

The technology uses machine learning to prevent potentially higher-risk bookings of entire home listings, supporting Airbnb’s global ban on disruptive parties.

Last year, these defenses deterred approximately 38,000 people in the US from booking, with a notable reduction in reported parties over the holiday.

In Orlando, approximately 130 people were deterred from booking an entire home listing on Airbnb last Halloween.

Airbnb also reminds users that third-party bookings are prohibited.

All users must be at least 18, and anyone under 18 must stay with a registered adult.

Violating these rules can lead to account suspension or a ban, canceled trips, and potential financial responsibility for property damage.

