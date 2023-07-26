All southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Sumter County after deadly crash involving dump truck

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked in Sumter County due to a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

Troopers said the dump truck hit a guardrail near mile marker 314, which is near Bushnell. Troopers said one person died in the crash.

Troopers said the inside northbound lane is also closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Dispute over woman leads to deadly shooting in Eustis, police say

#Breaking #Sumter - Fatal crash on I-75 involving a dump truck that struck a guardrail at MM314; all southbound lanes are closed as well as the inside northbound lane. One confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/YRv7HEKmFi — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 26, 2023

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group