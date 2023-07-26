Local

All southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Sumter County after deadly crash involving dump truck

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked in Sumter County due to a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

Troopers said the dump truck hit a guardrail near mile marker 314, which is near Bushnell. Troopers said one person died in the crash.

Troopers said the inside northbound lane is also closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

