Alzheimer’s advocate urges Congress to pass ASAP Act for Medicare coverage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A North Central Florida Alzheimer’s advocate is calling on lawmakers to support federal legislation that would allow Medicare to cover Alzheimer’s blood tests.

Christina M. Ramos, executive director of Touching Hearts at Home, recently returned from Washington, D.C., where she participated in the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum.

Ramos joined advocates from across the country to urge support for the Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention Act, also known as the ASAP Act.

The bipartisan proposal would allow Medicare to cover blood-based screening tests for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias once they are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

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Supporters said the testing could help identify Alzheimer’s earlier and more accurately.

For Ramos, the issue is personal.

Her family founded Touching Hearts at Home more than 15 years ago after caring for her grandmother, Rita “Nana” Noa, who battled Alzheimer’s disease.

“My grandmother’s diagnosis took nearly three years,” Ramos said. “Those were three years of uncertainty, questions, frustration, and missed opportunities to plan and access care, medication, clinical trials, and support.”

Ramos said families should not have to wait years for answers when testing tools are becoming available.

According to the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement fact sheet, brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s can begin as early as 20 years before symptoms appear.

The group also said fewer than 10% of people receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis when they have mild cognitive impairment, the stage when symptoms first emerge and they may be eligible for treatment.

The fact sheet said more than 9 in 10 Americans say they would want a simple test that could allow for early treatment.

Supporters of the ASAP Act said Medicare currently cannot cover routine Alzheimer’s blood screening tests unless Congress gives permission.

Ramos said more than 580,000 diagnosed Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to rise as the state’s population ages.

“This is not a partisan issue — it is not red or blue,” Ramos said. “This is a healthcare issue, a family issue, and a Florida issue to end Alzheimer’s.”

Ramos thanked Sen. Rick Scott and Congressman Vern Buchanan for co-sponsoring and supporting the legislation.

She is encouraging Floridians, caregivers, health care professionals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease to contact their federal representatives and urge support for the ASAP Act.

“Florida families are waiting for Congress to do the right thing,” Ramos said. “Now we need our elected leaders to act and say yes to the ASAP Act.”

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