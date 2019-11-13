AMBER ALERT: Mother, 2 children abducted by father at gunpoint in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after police say a woman and her two young children were abducted at gunpoint by the children's father in Titusville.
Titusville police said Melanie Martin, 30, and her children Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3, were kidnapped by Lloyd Burson, 35, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1000 block of Third Avenue.
Police said Martin and the children were last seen in a blue SUV driven by Burson headed north on I-95 toward Volusia County.
Investigators said Burson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800, or they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by contacting CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman will be reporting live all morning from the neighborhood where the woman and children were last seen.
Please share this post!— FDLE (@fdlepio) November 13, 2019
A Florida AMBER Alert has been activated for 5-year-old Angel Burson and 3-year-old Lloyd Burson Jr. out of Titusville, Florida. #FLAMBER
If you have information, contact Titusville PD or 911. pic.twitter.com/C6soKIqlpS
Amber Alert Issued for Armed Kidnappinghttps://t.co/BqkqfydCNg pic.twitter.com/BZ3t94129H— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) November 13, 2019
