  AMBER ALERT: Mother, 2 children abducted by father at gunpoint in Titusville, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after police say a woman and her two young children were abducted at gunpoint by the children's father in Titusville.

    Titusville police said Melanie Martin, 30, and her children Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3, were kidnapped by Lloyd Burson, 35, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1000 block of Third Avenue.

    Police said Martin and the children were last seen in a blue SUV driven by Burson headed north on I-95 toward Volusia County.

    Investigators said Burson is considered armed and dangerous.

    Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800, or they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by contacting CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.

