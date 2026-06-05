Anastasios Kamoutsas named president of Polk State College

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas was named the sixth president of Polk State College on Wednesday, June 5, 2026, following a 5-0 vote by the Polk State College district board of trustees.

His appointment comes after a national search that yielded more than 100 applicants

Kamoutsas is an experienced legal and policy professional with extensive experience in education and public service at the state and local levels.

These roles included Chief of Staff, General Counsel, Chief Litigator, Assistant General Counsel, and Legislative Affairs. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Before the board’s 4 p.m. meeting, Kamoutsas met with approximately 250 students, faculty, staff, and community members during meet and greets on the Lakeland and Winter Haven campuses.

Kamoutsas expressed gratitude for the support received, saying, “I am grateful for the overwhelming support from the District Board of Trustees, Presidential Search Committee, and College community,” Kamoutsas said. “I am committed to building on Polk State’s strong foundation and ensuring that we continue to meet the growing workforce demands of Polk County.”

Dr. Anne Kerr will complete her service as interim president in June. Kamoutsas officially assumes the presidency on July 6.

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