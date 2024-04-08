Another gas leak reported in Orange County apartment complex, weeks after fatal explosion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There has been another gas leak scare at the Woodhill apartment complex in Orange County.

Just over a month ago, a gas explosion killed a mother there as she was entering her apartment.

The investigation showed gas was leaking in her apartment since her family moved in.

A woman told Channel 9 that she walked into her apartment and instantly smelled gas. She ran out and called the fire department and gas company.

One month prior, a gas explosion from uncapped lines at her neighbor’s apartment caused 3rd and 4th-degree burns on more than 40-percent of Mikeanesha Moore’s body.

The mother of three died days later. Her family was only living in the apartment for 17 days.

“Once again, we woke up to fire requirements in front of the five and 600 building,” said Jacqueline Young who lives at the complex.

Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed two families were removed from their apartments Monday.

OCFR said no gas was detected on their monitors when crews entered.

Channel 9 reached out to the owner of the property. Starwood Property trust. They said they would not be commenting on this property.

Channel 9 learned Woodhill is part of its $6 billion dollar investment portfolio.

Starwood is also named in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed on behalf of Mikeanesha Moore.

