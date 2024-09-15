Apartment clubhouse fire causes damage to roof, no injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fire responded to an apartment clubhouse fire Saturday.

According to OFD, crews were on their way to a different call when they noticed the smoke from the clubhouse.

The apartment fire was located at the West Wind apartments in the 5100 block of Eastwinds Drive, according to the OFD.

The crew quickly put out the fire with the help of two tower trucks.

OFD reported no injuries on the scene, and no information is currently available about what started the fire.

