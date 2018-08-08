ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from Orlando and Orange County are battling a large fire at an apartment complex.
The fire is happening at the Royal Isles apartment complex at 803 Don Quixote Ave near Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Orlando.
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News This Morning
Aerial video shows flames and thick, black some towering into the air.
We are working to learn if anyone is hurt and how the fire started.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.
CLICK OR TAP BELOW TO WATCH LIVE:
Location of fire:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}