0 Apollos aim for back to back wins in showdown against Commanders

ORLANDO, Fl. - Fresh off their 40 to 6 victory over the Atlanta Legends, the Orlando Apollos will be looking to continue their dominance against another team who won their home opener in the San Antonio Commanders.

The Apollos' offensive explosion in the Alliance of American Football's opening week was a team effort, led by quarterback Garrett Gilbert who passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jalin Marshall had the first touchdown in league history to go with 51 yards receiving and running back Akeem Hunt averaged a robust 7.3 yards per carry.

Defense had many highlights of their own, led by linebacker Terence Garvin who had two interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown. His efforts earned him AAF Defensive Player of the Week honors. The defense was also able to shutdown Atlanta's passing attack, limiting them to only 164 yards passing.

TRENDING NOW:

The Apollos will travel to The Alamodome on Sunday to play the Commanders, who took down the San Diego Fleet 15-6 in front of an explosive crowd of over 27,000.

Fans may know of the Commanders and the huge hit of San Diego's quarterback Mike Bercovici that set social media ablaze, but the back end of their defense was also stout with three interceptions of the opposition.

The Head Ball Coach and Quarterback Garrett Gilbert will have to account for the San Antonio crowd noise to keep the offense on track in what looks to be the league's premier matchup of week two.

Coach Steve Spurrier dropped by Channel 9's studios to discuss the victory and give some insight on the upcoming game against San Antonio.

Check out the first edition of "Apollos Football with Coach Steve Spurrier" above.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.