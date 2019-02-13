  • Port Canaveral-based cruise ship crashes into dock in Puerto Rico

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that departed from Cape Canaveral on Saturday crashed into a dock in Puerto Rico Monday, the cruise line said.

    The Norwegian Epic was navigating into the Port of San Juan with the help of two tug boats when the cruise line said winds caused the ship to hit and damage two mooring points on the pier.

    The cruise line said no injuries were reported and that guests will continue with the cruise as scheduled.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

