Port Canaveral-based cruise ship crashes into dock in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that departed from Cape Canaveral on Saturday crashed into a dock in Puerto Rico Monday, the cruise line said.
The Norwegian Epic was navigating into the Port of San Juan with the help of two tug boats when the cruise line said winds caused the ship to hit and damage two mooring points on the pier.
The cruise line said no injuries were reported and that guests will continue with the cruise as scheduled.
Today as Norwegian Epic was maneuvering into Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico with a local pilot on board & the help of two tug boats, prevailing winds caused the ship to veer towards the pier, damaging two mooring points at Pier 3 East.— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) February 13, 2019
No injuries have been reported and guests are currently disembarking the ship as previously scheduled. We are working closely with local authorities to assess the damage.— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) February 13, 2019
