Apopka OKs mobile homeless shelter if plans are finalized

APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka has approved a plan to convert a bus into an overnight shelter for the homeless.

The project still needs to be funded, but the nonprofit Matthew’s Hope believes this could be part of the solution to the need for more shelters.

Matthew’s Hope already has three buses in Brevard County, where the program is expected to launch this summer.

Scott Billue with Matthew’s Hope says each bus can hold up to 20 people, and a reservation system would allow people to shelter there for three nights at a time.

This week, the Apopka City Council approved parking a bus at several locations across the city.

The plan is for the bus to serve all of west Orange County and possibly other busses in the future, but this is a starting point.

Matthew’s Hope says it still needs about $750,000 in funding to buy the bus, hire security and run the program for the first year.

Orange County says they are in talks with Matthew’s Hope for a partnership, but no decision has been made yet.

