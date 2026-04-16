Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live star to visit Walmart in St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Osceola County will have a chance to see one of the stars of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live before the full arena show arrives in Kissimmee next month.

Mega Wrex, one of the tour’s most recognizable monster trucks, is scheduled to make a free public appearance May 1 at the Walmart in St. Cloud, located at 4400 13th St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will give fans a chance to see the truck up close, take photos and meet driver Dylan Bartts ahead of the Glow-N-Fire weekend at Osceola Heritage Park.

The full show takes over Silver Spurs Arena on May 2 and May 3, featuring monster truck competitions, freestyle motocross and a lineup of Hot Wheels-themed trucks including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, Bigfoot, Skelesaurus and HW 5-Alarm.

Organizers said this year’s show also introduces Rhinomite, a new rhino-themed truck joining the tour for 2026.

The production will also feature freestyle motocross riders performing new stunts, including a no-handed front flip, along with the return of the fire-breathing robotic dinosaur featured in past shows.

Three performances are scheduled during the weekend:

Saturday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Each show also includes an optional pre-show party, giving ticket holders early floor access for photos, truck viewing and autographs.

Organizers said special children’s pricing is available for all performances.

The free St. Cloud appearance is separate from ticketed arena events and does not require admission.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group