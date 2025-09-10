Apopka reintroduces residential renovation program to enhance neighborhoods

APOPKA, Fla. — The City of Apopka has reintroduced its Residential Renovation Assistance Program (RRAP) to strengthen neighborhoods and boost residents’ quality of life.

The RRAP will allocate $900,000 to fund exterior upgrades for owner-occupied homes in the CRA district. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $30,000 per property for improvements like re-roofing, installing new windows and doors, and landscaping.

The program accepts applications from owner-occupied single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes located within the CRA boundaries. Eligibility is determined by an assessment process, and awards are made on a first-come, first-served basis until the available funds run out.

The RRAP supports the CRA’s long-term redevelopment strategy by fostering neighborhood stability, increasing property values, and furthering the City’s overall goals of economic growth and community renewal.

Interested homeowners can learn more about eligibility requirements and submit an application by visiting www.Apopka.gov/CRA or contacting the CRA office at 407-703-1654.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group