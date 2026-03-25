Apopka teen arrested for vehicle burglaries and car theft; second suspect at large

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka teen was arrested Wednesday morning following a series of vehicle burglaries and a car theft in the Errol Estates subdivision.

The teenager faces charges of vehicle burglary, criminal mischief, resisting an officer, and theft.

Apopka Police Department patrol officers observed two suspects dressed in black hiding between homes at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday. When the suspects noticed the officers, they attempted to hide in a nearby wooded area.

A K-9 unit was deployed to the woods and captured one of the suspects. The second suspect involved evaded officers and remains at large.

Authorities are asking residents in the Errol Estates area to review surveillance footage for any activity related to the crimes. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

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