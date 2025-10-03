Apple removes apps that allow users to report anonymous sightings of ICE agents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Apple has removed several tracking apps from its App Store following a request from the Department of Justice.

Apple confirmed the removal on Thursday following discussions with law enforcement. One of the apps, “ICE-Block,” was specifically noted as failing to meet the App Store guidelines.

The Trump Administration has identified these apps as a threat to ICE agents, a claim that the creator of “ICE-Block” challenges.

The Justice Department’s request to remove these apps highlights ongoing tensions over technology in monitoring law enforcement. Although the specific guidelines ICE-Block failed to meet weren’t disclosed, the app’s removal shows Apple’s adherence to legal standards.

The creator of “ICE-Block” disputes the app’s threat, but no further details were provided.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group