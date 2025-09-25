Applications open for 2026 Florida Puerto Rican Parade Scholarships Fund Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Applications are now being accepted for the Florida Puerto Rican Parade’s 2026 Scholarships Fund Program.

The program provides financial assistance to GED holders, high school seniors, and college students in the state.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a GED holder, high school senior student, or currently attending an accredited college institution, technical college, or plan to enroll in a full-time accredited college or university

Must be born in Puerto Rico or be of Puerto Rican heritage

Demonstrate potential for academic and leadership success within the community

Indicate extracurricular activities, including but not limited to sports and community activities

Show academic performance (minimum unweighted 3.0 grade point average)

Complete a required 1,000-word essay in Spanish or English

Candidates must submit their application and required documents to scholarships@floridapuertoricanparade.org by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2026.

Visit scholarships@floridapuertoricanparade.org to download the application and get more information.

