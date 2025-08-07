Applications open for Marion County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy and Partnership program

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its next Citizens Academy and Partnership program.

This is a free seven-week educational course about how the sheriff’s office operates. Staff will highlight all units within the department to give citizens more understanding of the agency. Students will be able to view specialty unit equipment and hear from experts in law enforcement, investigations, detention and administration.

The next set of classes begin on Sept. 23. They will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office multipurpose room, located at 3300 NW 10th St. in Ocala.

To apply for this program, please visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group