Army Corps of Engineers assisting Eustis after bridge collapse forces evacuations

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Army Corp of Engineers is in Eustis to help the city come up with an emergency plan for a partially collapsed bridge.

Channel 9 first told you Thursday, more than a dozen Eustis families were forced to leave their homes in the Spring Ridge Estates after the bridge to their neighborhood partially collapsed into a ravine.

It’s the only access route in and out of their specific subdivision.

HOA board members with Spring Ridge Estates said they first noticed erosion after approximately 19 inches of rain fell during a 48-hour period.

According to a board member, the HOA tried to get contractors and vendors to the bridge for a fix earlier this week, but the bridge erosion happened quick.

“We were trying to get people out here to prevent it from getting worse. And it was just back and forth with vendors. Delays, not having supplies, not wanting to be out here soon enough, And the temporary solution was no longer a solution after yesterday,” said Chris Machiela, one of the evacuated residents and a member of the HOA board.

Eustis Fire Chief Mike Swanson said the bridge was on his radar as early as Monday after erosion from historic floodwaters undermined the bridge’s foundation.

According to the city, by approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, one side of the structure had failed, prompting emergency crews to order mandatory evacuations which were completed by 12:30 a.m. Friday.

At least 11 children and multiple senior citizens live in the 21 homes that were evacuated, according to the HOA.

The City of Eustis said they were providing hotels for impacted residents through Sunday.

“We just threw clothes in a bag and put the kids in the car,” said Machiela, “We have a three-year-old and a one-year-old both of them were sleeping so we had to wake them up and pack as much as we can.”

As of Friday, the bridge was shut down to both vehicles and pedestrians, though some homeowners did cross the ravine to gather additional belongings and return to their hotels.

“Even though we’re in the room for the night because of the fire department I still feel homeless. That’s not a good feeling,” said Earl Inmon, one of the evacuees.

Eustis Fire Chief Mike Swanson said the evacuation was also necessary because major water, sewer, and power lines had been impacted by the bridge collapse.

The city had to shut down both water and power to the 21 homes to prevent further deterioration and the chief said while a complete collapse was not imminent, it was “definitely possible.”

“If it continues and progresses the way that we think it’s going to, it’s going to work its way to that master sewer line. And if that collapses, we lose the lift station and this whole neighborhood is going to lose water and sewer,” said Swanson.

According to Swanson, if the sewer line does collapse approximately 100 additional homes in the Spring Ridge Estates would be evacuated.

On Friday, Channel 9 watched as the Army Corp of Engineers began to collect data and city crews filled in ruts alongside the bridge to try and stabilize it.

While the chief said that was not a fix, it was a start as the city waited on FDOT bridge specialist to create an emergency plan.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group