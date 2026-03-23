Army Reserve Maj. Cody Khork to be laid to rest in Florida

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A fallen soldier from Central Florida will be laid to rest Monday in Sumter County.

Army Reserve Maj. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven was one of the first U.S. service members to die in the Iraq War.

Officials said a drone strike in Kuwait killed him and five others on March 1.

Trump Iran US Military Deaths Casualty Return Transfer vans containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesot, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who were killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait one day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return, Saturday, March 7, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Khork’s body arrived home to Lakeland on March 18.

On Saturday, loved ones and comrades gathered in Polk County for a memorial to celebrate his life.

Maj. Khork will be buried Monday at 2 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

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