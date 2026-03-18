POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida soldier who died in the line of duty will return home on Wednesday.

U.S. Army Reserve Captain Cody Khork, who died in the Middle East, will return to Polk County on Wednesday afternoon.

A law enforcement procession will escort his remains from Lakeland Linder International Airport to Winter Haven starting after 1:00 p.m.

Fallen Central Florida soldier Capt. Cody Khork returns home Wednesday

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and several partnering agencies will transport Captain Khork from Lakeland Linder International Airport to the Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

The procession is expected to impact local commuters for a portion of the afternoon.

Traffic along the route will be stopped or congested for approximately 2 hours from the time the group departs the airport.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd requested the community’s support and cooperation during the transfer.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and respect as we bring Captain Khork home for his memorial service,” Judd said.

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