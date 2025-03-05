Arrest made in deadly Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police have arrested a suspect in connection to Tuesday’s deadly home invasion.

John Fitzgerald Oliphant III, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and battery.

The crime happened at a home on Butler Boulevard during the overnight hours. Police say several people were inside when there was a knock at the door. Witnesses say when they opened the door, two masked men with guns forced their way inside.

According to police, witnesses said this led to a fight, during which one person was “pistol-whipped,” while another was fatally shot.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police say the suspects and victims knew each other through “drug-related activities.”

Police called this an isolated incident, saying there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group