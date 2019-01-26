Arrest made in dismemberment of man found in Melbourne camper

MELBOURNE, Fl. - The girlfriend of a victim found dismembered in a Brevard County camper has been arrested.
The investigation began in December when 55-year-old Anthony Mitchell was found dismembered in the camper park at lot 46 at Wickham Park Campground.
Related Headlines
Detectives believe his girlfriend, Penny Pospisil, murdered him in August in Sumter County. Investigators believe she moved the camper to Brevard County in September.
Neighbors would soon begin to smell a foul odor coming from the trailer.
Investigators conducted a search of the trailer in December when Pospisil's lot fee was overdue when they discovered the body.
Neighbor Janie Craigmiles is just happy the ordeal is over.
"Everybody will be glad to hear that it's taken care of," said Craigmiles.
Pospisil is being held at the Brevard County Jail and faces charges of second degree murder and abuse of a dead human body.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}