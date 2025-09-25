Arrest made in Poinciana road rage double shooting

POINCIANA, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection with a violent road rage shooting in Poinciana.

Osceola County deputies apprehended Josue Gabriel Astacio, 30, in Miami following an investigation into the incident.

Estasio is accused of shooting two people after they allegedly cut him off on Cypress Parkway.

Estasio now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sheriff said the victims are recovering and the investigation is still ongoing.

