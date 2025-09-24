Osceola deputies search for suspect in road rage shooting in Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver accused of opening fire during a road rage incident on Tuesday afternoon that left two men injured.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Cypress Parkway near Marigold Avenue, not far from HCA Poinciana Hospital, where the victims later drove themselves for help.

Video obtained exclusively by Channel 9 shows the moment when law enforcement arrived at HCA Poinciana. “It appears that they had cut each other off, typically how road rage starts,” the Captain Kim Montes with the sheriff’s office said.

Suspect threatened, then opened fire

According to investigators, the suspect got out of his vehicle at one point and threatened to shoot at the men inside a black Ford Expedition. Moments later, deputies said, he fired three rounds into the SUV. “As they drive away, he fired three rounds into the vehicle, striking the passenger in the face, and then grazing the driver,” said Captain Montes.

The passenger was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center for treatment, while the driver was released from the hospital and is now assisting investigators.

Deputies said they are reviewing surveillance video from the area to piece together exactly how the incident unfolded. The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to stay calm behind the wheel. “We cannot let it escalate to the point that you want to kill somebody,” Montes said. “We cannot drive with our emotions; we have to let it go, we can’t take it personally.”

Victim remains hospitalized

As of Tuesday night, the passenger remains in the hospital. Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group