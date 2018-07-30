ARRESTED: Doctor found in bed with teen boy in DeBary home, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. - A Jacksonville doctor was arrested and charged with sexual battery last week after he was accused of assaulting a teenage boy, according to a report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Dr. Alexander Ralys, 30, was arrested after a witness discovered him in bed with a 15-year-old boy in a DeBary home, deputies said.
The witness told detectives that Ralys was on top of the victim and neither were clothed from the waist down, the report said.
Ralys was removed from the home immediately when the witness walked in on the incident and was still outside the home when authorities arrived, according to the report.
The teen victim told detectives Ralys sexually battered him, and that this wasn’t his first incident with Ralys.
Ralys was charged with sexual battery and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.
According to Action News Jax, Ralys was in his first year of residency at Orange Park Medical Center. The hospital said he has been suspended.
The person who called 911 told dispatchers that Ralys was a friend and was staying the night at the home after a night of drinking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
