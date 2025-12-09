Arsonist destroys bathroom facility inside Lake County park

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have determined that a fire inside a bathroom at Trailhead Park in Minneola is a case of arson.

The fire caused heavy damage to the bathrooms at Trailhead Park, which is a popular bike and skate park located off Old Highway 50.

This incident is not the first time the restrooms at the park have been targeted, as they have been vandalized in the past.

Deputies said they are actively investigating the fire as crews work to clean up the damage left behind.

