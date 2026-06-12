Art exhibit ‘When Art Speaks’ opens at Orange County Multicultural Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs will host an opening reception next week for a new exhibit at the Orange County Multicultural Center Art Gallery.

The exhibit, “When Art Speaks: A Note to Self,” features work by Verlese Pender.

The opening reception will be held Wednesday, June 17, at the Orange County Multicultural Center, located at 7149 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the program begins at 5:10 p.m.

County officials said Pender is a Ph.D. candidate in human services, specializing in mental health, with nearly two decades of experience in children’s mental health, behavioral health and youth engagement.

“As an artist and mother of two, my journey into creative wellness began personally, discovering how art offered clarity, healing, and resilience during life’s most challenging moments,” Pender said in a news release.

Pender said that connection shaped her work with “When Art Speaks,” a trauma-informed, healing-centered creative wellness program.

The exhibit will remain on display through Tuesday, July 14.

Admission to the reception is free, but advance registration is requested.

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