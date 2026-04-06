Artemis II crew prepare for launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is preparing to send humans back into deep space for the first time in more than 50 years with the Artemis II mission — a crewed test flight around the Moon.

Commander Reid Wiseman leads the crew, joined by Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Together, the crew says the mission represents more than exploration — it’s a milestone for all humanity, laying the groundwork for a new era of space travel.

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