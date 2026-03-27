Artemis II launch to draw record crowds and cause traffic headaches on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis II rocket is scheduled to launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening.

Crews are preparing as the mission’s astronauts are expected to arrive at Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Brevard County Emergency Management is currently preparing for a large influx of tourists as the region enters a busy week for space activity.

All viewing tickets for the Artemis II launch have already sold out.

Travelers in Brevard County should anticipate significant changes to traffic patterns leading up to the liftoff.

Road closures are expected on A1A to accommodate the event and the anticipated crowds.

Brevard County officials recommend that individuals who are not interested in viewing the rocket use US-1 as an alternative route.

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