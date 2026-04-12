Artemis II mission ends, lunar base plans gain momentum

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is currently in the most active phase of lunar south pole exploration in over 50 years, already exploring the Moon’s intriguing south pole.

The success of the latest lunar voyage mission opens exciting opportunities for Artemis IV, paving the way for a future lunar base that can support ongoing human presence. The Artemis II crew splashed down on April 10, marking the end of an exciting 10-day adventure around the Moon’s far side, a journey where no one has been before.

Engineers will spend the upcoming months thoroughly analyzing data from this flight to identify the optimal landing systems for the historic touchdown, scheduled for late next year.

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