Artistry Restaurants to launch The Chapman on Park Avenue

Artistry Restaurants — a Winter Park restaurant group — is preparing for significant growth, including the launch of a sixth brand, The Chapman, at 500 S. Park Ave.

Founded in 2020, the company operates 29 restaurants across five brands: Shrimp Basket, Boca, Oak & Stone, Sandbar Amelia Island, and Atlantic Beer & Oyster.

Further, Artistry will open additional locations for its existing brands and make more acquisitions. These changes are expected within the year and into 2025, according to a company news release.

