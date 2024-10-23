Woman goes overboard during cruise ship voyage from Florida, Coast Guard says

MIAMI, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Officials said a 66-year-old woman fell from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas cruise ship.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, around 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.

The ship left from Miami, officials said.

The Coast Guard sent a plane and a helicopter from Miami to assist with the search.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

