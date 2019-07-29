ATF: A dozen guns reported stolen from Ocala Rural King

OCALA, Fla. - The Bureau, of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is continuing its investigation into Central Florida gun theft after 12 guns were reported missing from an Ocala Rural King.
The incident is believed to have happened July 25, when officials said the burglars broke into the store with a hammer.
"They immediately went to the gun cases (and) the display cases," said Craig Kailimai, with the ATF. "They had a very tough time trying to get the guns out of there."
Kailimai said the burglars managed to get 12 guns -- but gave up after they realized a night crew was inside the store.
Kailimai said no arrests have been made in the case and that those responsible may have been aware of the possibility of surveillance.
"They were covered head to toe," Kailimai said. "They had plastic on certain parts of them, I mean they were aware once again of the existence of video."
The report of the theft comes after agents said over 60 guns were stolen from pawn shops around Central Florida.
