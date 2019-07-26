0 ATF: Person in custody could be connected to 1 of 4 burglaries during which 63 guns were stolen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Channel 9 on Friday that a person in custody on drug charges in an unrelated case could be connected with one of four burglaries of gun and pawn shops during which 63 guns were stolen.

Investigators said a second person is being interviewed about the burglaries and that some of the stolen guns have been found.

The agency said thieves have burglarized four businesses in Orange and Seminole counties since July 7.

Investigators said 30 guns were stolen from Oak Ridge Gun Range.

Godfather Pawn in Orange County was broken into a week later, and The Armories in Seminole County was burglarized early Thursday, officials said.

The owner of the Oak Ridge Gun Range said the burglars got into the building by cutting through hurricane shutters with a torch. He said most of the stolen guns were rifles.

Investigators said several people wearing masks and baggy clothing were seen on surveillance footage. They said the thieves fled in a blue car and a silver truck.

The owner of Lord of War Firearms told Channel 9 that his store was burglarized July 7.

"They stole eight firearms off the wall, a bunch of high-end optics and also had taken some of the custom parts that we had in here as well," Justin Eplin said.

Eplin said it took the thieves minutes to escape with about $40,000 worth of guns.

ATF said it is unknown if the crimes are connected.

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information about the burglaries.

.@ATFHQ is working with @OrangeCoSheriff and @SeminoleSO investigating the three recent burglaries of Federal Firearms Licensee in Central. Fla. between 7/17 and 7/25 where 55 firearms were stolen. Do you know anything? All tips matter! We need your help! Call: 1-888-ATF-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rY1omq4qjp — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) July 25, 2019

