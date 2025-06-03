Orlando officer escapes chokehold during downtown disturbance, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said a man was arrested after attacking a police officer in downtown Orlando.

According to a report, the officer was able to escape a chokehold with the help of another officer on the scene.

It all happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said a man refused to pay his bill at the Corner Pizza Bar, and when the owner tried to stop him from leaving, he pushed her and left.

Employees called 911, and officers found the suspect, Daniel Robinson, across the street.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

