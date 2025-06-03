Multiple injured in multicar crash in Altamonte Springs, including six children

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department has released preliminary information on a multicar crash in Altamonte Springs around 4:49 PM.

Officials say the crash included four vehicles, injuring one adult and six children.

All individuals were transported to the hospital, with one of the children being listed as seriously injured, according to SCFD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

