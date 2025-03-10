Local

Teenager arrested in deadly Orange County shooting

Melorivera Isael Melorivera Isael was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation on Grande Pointe Boulevard. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Deputies say Quelson Quenton Pierre, 26, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at his apartment on Grande Pointe Boulevard on Feb. 8.

Melorivera Isael, 16, was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

