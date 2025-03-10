Teenager arrested in deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Deputies say Quelson Quenton Pierre, 26, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at his apartment on Grande Pointe Boulevard on Feb. 8.

Melorivera Isael, 16, was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

