ATF: Convicted felons attempted to send guns from Florida to Puerto Rico

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two convicted felons are facing additional charges after federal agents said they persuaded someone to buy a small arsenal of weapons for them and attempted to then ship the guns to Puerto Rico.
Anthony Soto-Lopes is on home incarceration following his arrest after ATF agents said he and Misael Adorno went to gun shows and gun stores and had someone else purchase guns for them.
"That's what they're called...straw sales," said Ryan Stumpf of Instant Replay Shooting Sports. "Someone's a felon, they'll have a friend go buy them a firearm."
Adorno and Soto-Lopes are both convicted felons and aren't supposed to possess firearms. Adorno was convicted on drug charges after investigators said he received kilos of cocaine in the mail from Puerto Rico in 2017. Soto-Lopes was convicted on firearms charges in 2015 after records revealed he was caught sending firearms from Florida to Puerto Rico.
Investigators believe the two were attempting to send guns to Puerto Rico after the purchase from a straw-buyer.
Stumpf told Channel 9 that guns are harder to get on the island and that guns are often shipped there for criminal activity.
It isn't yet known if the straw-buyer will face any charges.
Adorno remains in custody at the Seminole County Jail.
