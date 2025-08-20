Atlantic disturbances bubble with potential cyclone formations

ORLANDO, Fla. — In addition to watching Hurricane Erin, Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development.

Invest 99-L near Africa is showing a 40% chance of development within the next 48 hours. However, the disturbance is expected to encounter a more hostile environment over the weekend.

Invest 99-L may only develop into a short-lived tropical depression.

Meanwhile, a second area further west is currently in a hostile environment but could see better organization as it approaches the Leeward Islands later this week.

This could lead to the second area of interest to increased organization of showers and storms, potentially resulting in a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on these systems as they could potentially develop into the next named storms of the season, Fernand and Gabrielle.

Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

